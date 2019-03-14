North Korea Mulls Suspending Nuclear Talks, Kim To Announce Decision Shortly

Shortly after a de minimus reaction to the Bank of Japan's economic downgrade, JPY surged against the dollar on headlines from Russian news agency Tass that North Korea is mulling suspending denuclearization talks with the US.

TASS reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at a press conference in Pyongyang, that North Korea is mulling suspending denuclearization talks with the US.

"We have no intention to make concessions to the US requirements [put forward at the Hanoi summit] in any form, much less the desire to conduct such negotiations," said Choi Son-Hee.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un will make an announcement on his decision about the nation’s further plans after the failed talks in Vietnam, Tass says.

At the same time as these headlines hit, Reuters reports that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang , coincidentally, called for "patience in dealing with Korean peninsula issues," adding that "China's stance on denuclearization in North Korea is unchanged."

Li urges "promoting dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. toward eventual outcome that all parties would like to see."

Coordinated?

Safe-haven bid for Yen as carry traders derisk (perhaps as first in line of any missile tests)...

And cue the "fire and fury" tweet from President Trump.