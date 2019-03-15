Boeing Shares Spike On Software-Upgrade Headlines, Boeing Denies

Update : Boeing appears to deny the AFP report, as Reuters reports the company says the software upgrade for the 737 Max will be rolled out in the coming weeks,. the timeline has not changed.

Boeing shares have rebounded into the green this morning after AFP reports, citing sources, that Boeing is set to roll out software upgrade for 737 MAX stall prevention in 10 days.

#BREAKING Boeing to roll out software upgrade for 737 MAX stall prevention in 10 days: source pic.twitter.com/4n8NBlPNnN — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 15, 2019

The fix will only take about two hours to install, the source said.

