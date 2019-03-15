British MP Mocked Over GPS-Tracking National Database Of Knife-Buyers Plan

On Thursday, official figures revealed the number of knife and offensive weapons offenses formally dealt with in England and Wales last year was the highest for almost a decade.

Homicide involving a knife or sharp instrument increased by 34 percent. Robbery also went up by 34 percent and rape involving a knife by 8 percent.

It's a serious problem, and so North Cornwall MP Scott Mann decided to venture on to Twitter to propose a solution:

"Every knife sold in the UK should have a gps tracker fitted in the handle. It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns. If you’re carrying it around you had better have a bloody good explanation, obvious exemptions for fishing etc."

It's 'unique', that is for sure.

As one might imagine, social media erupted in ridicule:

"Trackers are showing a gang confrontation in Kensington. All units, prepare to enter premises. Lethal force authorised" pic.twitter.com/uEDOcV3oT1 — Daniel Tilles (@danieltilles1) March 14, 2019

“RIOT IN PROGRESS I REPEAT RIOT IN PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/p730Is4fo9 — Chad Sexington (@prof_head_shot) March 14, 2019

"There's been a stabbing"

"Quick, get me the GPS tracking for every knife in a 3 mile radius"

"OK, it says there are 120,000 of them, mostly in kitchens"

"Bollocks, thought we had them then"

"Could ask those young lads with the machete"

"Nah, they've got a mackerel, been fishing" — Mike McKinley (@MikeMckinley) March 14, 2019

I don’t think I even have it in me to rip the piss out of this. My insides are dying. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 14, 2019

As the ridicule rose, the Conservative MP was finally forced to admit his proposal for every knife sold in the UK to be fitted with a satellite tracking system was "a bit of a s***" idea".

It wasn't just members of the public that mocked him. Labour's shadow policing minister Louise Haigh posting a tongue-in-cheek reply: "Brilliant. Job done," she wrote.

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer later added a sign reading "Ministry of Good Ideas" on the door of Mr Mann's parliamentary office.

I reveal a secret part of the Palace of Westminster you may not have seen before: the Ministry of Good Ideas. Guess who’s behind the desk.. pic.twitter.com/yEo4ObzdwO — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) March 14, 2019

During his spring statement on Wednesday, Chancellor Philip Hammond handed police forces an extra £100m to fight the knife crime "epidemic".