"Buff My Balls": Beto O'Rourke Wrote Creepy Poems; Joined Old School "Slaughterhouse" Hacker Group

There's more to Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke (D-TX) than just cultural appropriation, a DUI and allegations of being a furry.

O'Rourke, 46, acknowledged in an exclusive Reuters interview that he belonged to the oldest group of computer hackers in U.S. history - the Cult of the Dead Cow.

YOUNGER DAYS: Beto O’Rourke, left, in a photo of his band, Foss. Texas Republicans also tweeted out what appears to be a police mug shot of the Texas Democrat. Handout via Texas GOP Twitter

Named after an abandoned Texas slaughterhouse, the "Hacktivist" group made headlines for developing tools that let ordinary people hack computers running Microsoft Windows.

Members of the group have protected O’Rourke’s secret for decades, reluctant to compromise his political viability. Now, in a series of interviews, CDC members have acknowledged O’Rourke as one of their own. In all, more than a dozen members of the group agreed to be named for the first time in a book about the hacking group by this reporter that is scheduled to be published in June by Public Affairs. O’Rourke was interviewed early in his run for the Senate. -Reuters