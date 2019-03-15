The Ever-Changing Time-Line Of Trump's Trade Deal With China

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Trump has changed his tune on a trade deal with China so many times it's hard to count.

Drum Roll Please.......

Today, Bloomberg reports China and U.S. to Push Back Trump-Xi Meeting to at Least April

The key words here are "at least" April. Lighthizer warned ‘major issues’ remained outstanding in talks.

90 Days Till Who Knows When

We have gone from the certainty of "90 days or else" to canceled tariffs and who knows when.

As I said at the outset, there will be a deal, just don't expect much substance to it or for China to honor it if there is.

Meanwhile, I am sure a pause in Tariffs and a delay in the deal suits China just fine.

For the record, I think the pause in tariffs is a good thing because tariffs are a bad idea in the first place. US farmers were getting killed by China's retaliations.

Any deal that eliminates tariffs and retaliations will be a good thing, even if it otherwise accomplishes nothing.