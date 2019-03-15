"Revenge Is Coming": ISIS Terror Threat Made Against New Zealand Prime Minister

A Twitter user has threatened New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the largest terror attack in the country's history in which two mosques were assaulted by gunmen during prayer services, killing 49.

"Revenge is coming" reads the (still live) tweet from @sofian259, accompanied by a picture of a rifle inscribed with white Arabic text on top of an ISIS flag. The same threat was made in response other accounts as well.

ISLAMIC TERROR THREAT made against New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.



"Revenge is coming" they write. https://t.co/7poIeZDkf5 pic.twitter.com/R8gYuOMm6y — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 15, 2019

Ardern was responding to the mass shooting in which 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant of Australia livestreamed himself driving up to the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, shooting people as he entered the building wielding a rifle inscribed with various words and slogans.

Tarrant had posted pictures of his weaponry on social media prior to the shooting.

Also posted online was a lengthy manifesto in which the shooter wanted to "Create conflict between the two ideologies within the United States on the ownership of firearms in order to further the social, cultural, political, and racial divide within the United States."

The second mosque shooting was stopped by an armed Muslim who "chased the shooters and fired two shots at them as they sped off," according to the New Zealand Herald.