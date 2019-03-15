Trump Vetoes Congressional Bill To Overturn Border National Emergency

Update: It appears Trump's address has been delayed.

***

Following President Trump's vow to veto the Republican-led Senate vote to block his emergency declaration to fund his long-promised southern border wall, Trump will sit down with "angel moms" to override the Senate.

Of note, the Senate does not have the votes to override Trump's veto - his first since becoming President. That said, Thursday's vote serves as a rebuke of the president by his own party over border security.

Shortly after the Senate voted 59-41 to overturn Trump's February 15 national emergency which would allow him to allocate up to $8 billion towards the wall, Trump tweeted: "VETO!"

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

"It’s pure and simple: It’s a vote for border security; it’s a vote for no crime," Trump told reporters prior to the Senate vote - which he called "a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!" in a Thursday morning tweet.

A vote for today’s resolution by Republican Senators is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

Trump is also likely to address Thursday's mass shootings in New Zealand in which several individuals attacked two mosques, killing 49 people. One gunman penned a lengthy manifesto in which he praised President Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

Watch: