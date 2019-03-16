Missouri Bill Would Require 'Every Resident' Aged 18-34 To Possess An AR-15

Missouri State Rep. Andrew McDaniel (R) trying to prove a point about the "absurdity" of gun control laws has introduced legislation that would require every citizen between the ages of 18-34 to own a rifle based on the ArmaLite, Inc. AR-15 platform.

As Fox4KC reports, House Bill No. 1108 - the "McDaniel Militia Act," would offer an income tax credit for 75% of the purchase of an AR-15, up to a cumulative one million dollars statewide per tax year.

"Every resident of this state shall own at least one AR-15. Any person who qualifies as a resident on August 28, 2019, and who does not own an AR-15 shall have one year to purchase an AR-15," reads the bill. "Any resident qualifies as a resident after August 28, 2019, and does not own an AR-15 shall purchase an AR-15 no later than one year after qualifying as a resident."

According to Fox4KC, while McDaniel is aware that his bill has zero chance of passing, he hopes that it will "make a point on mandates in general."

McDaniel says it “points out the absurdity of the opposite side,” and their proposals to “add more requirements and barriers for law-abiding citizens.” The former sheriff’s deputy says he decided, “let’s get back at them.”

A former sheriff's deputy, McDaniel sees his bill - and a second one which would require adults who can legally possess firearms to do so - as a way to "get back at them."

If the bills were to actually advance in the state legislature, McDaniel says that he would strip out the ownership mandates and focus on tax credits.

