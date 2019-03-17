22-Year-Old New Zealand Man To Appear In Court For Sharing Mosque Attack Video

A 22-year-old man will appear in a New Zealand court today following a Friday arrest for allegedly distributing the live stream of the Christchurch mosque shootings, reports RNZ.

Police said he was arrested during the initial stages of the investigation on Friday. He has been charged under the Films Videos and Publications Classification Act and will appear in Christchurch District Court. Police said they did not believe he was directly involved in the attacks. -RNZ

🚨IT'S HAPPENING 🚨

"A 22-year-old man will appear in court today accused of distributing the live stream of the Christchurch shootings."



In COURT.

BECAUSE HE SHARED THE LIVESTREAM. https://t.co/ehxxjhpzWi



Yesterday I WARNED YOU THIS WAS HAPPENING. https://t.co/tVlydaUZk7 pic.twitter.com/iyZFA3Dc5f — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 17, 2019

Brenton Tarrant, 28, used Facebook Live to broadcast the first 17 minutes of his attack on the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday - the first of two mosque attacks which left 50 dead and 50 injured.

Brenton Tarrant

As we noted yesterday, New Zealand authorities reminded citizens over the weekend that they face up to 10 years in prison for simply downloading and storing the video, and up to 14 years for distributing it (h/t Nick Monroe).

Meanwhile, the New Zealand police have sent notice to the owner of the Kiwi Farms internet message board demanding the preservation of IP addresses and email addresses associated with posts related to the Christchurch shootings.

While we suggested earlier that New Zealand authorities could simply be trying to investigate whether Tarrant had online accomplices - it's clear from the arrest and prosecution of the 22-year-old man that authorities are actively pursuing people who had nothing to do with the attack, for exchanging information.

Interest in the video ranges from morbid curiosity to a desire to analyze it to determine Tarrant's motives, methods, possible accomplices and whether or not it was a "false flag" - as was floated on Friday by Rush Limbaugh.

And while Kiwi Farms owner Joshua Moon told New Zealand authorities that he doesn't "give a single solitary fuck what section 50 of your faggot law say about sharing your email," adding "Fuck you and fuck your shithole country," it should be noted that New Zealand is part of the "five eyes" intelligence alliance with Canada, Australia, the UK and the United States - which means that in addition to the sharing of investigatory and surveillance information between countries, Moon may be subject to extradition - if not by treaty, by a stroke of the pen from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

More scrubbing

Following the shooting, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Scribd quickly removed uploads of Tarrant's livestreamed attack.

In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload... — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) March 17, 2019

Of note, this includes edited versions of the video which do not show graphic content.

Facebook removes 1.5 million videos of Christchurch attack https://t.co/r279zP2svl



🚨OVER REACH🚨

“Out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy and the concerns of local authorities, we’re also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content” pic.twitter.com/idSpuORfKq — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 17, 2019

YouTube, meanwhile, is now banning the song "REMOVE KEBAB" from its platform, which had more than nine million views, for "violating YouTube's policy on hate speech."

"REMOVE KEBAB (perfect loop)" was a YouTube uploaded JULY 30th 2012. Had 9 million, 259 hundred thousand views. No problems with it being on YouTube for ALMOST SEVEN WHOLE YEARS.



"This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on hate speech." https://t.co/NCLeev1yTu pic.twitter.com/HGDZ1UfUaZ — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 17, 2019