Trump Rips Steele For Using "Low Ratings" CNN 'Citizen Journalist' Article As Dossier Source

President Trump ripped Christopher Steele after it was revealed that the former British spy used a 'citizen journalist' article from CNN's now-defunct 'iReports' website as part of his research.

"Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt!"

Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Of note, it was actually Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos telling Australian diplomat Alexander Downer that Russia had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton which reportedly launched the "Witch Hunt." That said, let's also remember that it was Maltese professor and self-professed member of the Clinton Foundation, Joseph Mifsud, who told Papadopoulos of the supposed Russian intel in the first place. Some have referred to it as an entrapment scheme.

CNN iReport?

Steele made the awkward revelation during a deposition last year in a case involving Russian entrepreneur Aleksej Gubarev, who claims his companies Webzilla and XBT Holdings were defamed by Steele after the dossier was published by BuzzFeed. Steele was asked during the deposition how he verified allegations about Gubarev's companies and whether he found “anything of relevance concerning Webzilla,” according to the newly released transcripts of the deposition. “We did. It was an article I have got here which was posted on July 28, 2009, on something called CNN iReport,” Steele said. -Fox News

CNN iReport, which is long gone, was clearly disclaimed as a "user-generated site," warning that "the stories submitted by users are not edited, fact-checked or screened before they post."

As Fox notes, even the site's banner included the slogan "Unedited. Unfiltered. News." and made clear that users who submit content do not work for CNN.

Except super-spy Steele apparently missed that fact, or didn't care, as part of his 'extensive' research...

"Do you understand that CNN iReports are or were nothing more than any random individuals' assertions on the internet?" an examiner asked Steele.

"No, I obviously presume that if it is on a CNN site that it may has [sic] some kind of CNN status. Albeit that it may be an independent person posting on the site," Steele replied.

Trump rips McCain

Trump also ripped the late Arizona Senator John McCain (R) on Sunday, tweeting that it was "just proven in court papers" that "last in his class" McCain sent Steele's dossier to media outlets in the hopes that they would print it prior to the 2016 US election.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: "Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!"

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

In response Meghan McCain fired back with her own Tweet, saying "no one will ever love you the way they loved my father."

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father.... I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

Which is interesting, because it seems that McCain was generally disliked - particularly by Democrats - until he came out against Trump.

After Trump's Sunday tweet, McCain replied "My father lives rent free in your head."