1 Dead, Multiple Injured As Gunman Opens Fire On Utrecht Tram

Local radio is reporting that at least one person has been killed and several injured after multiple shots were fired in a tram in a Dutch city of Utrecht.

A square around a tram station outside downtown Utrecht is on lockdown following the shooting, local media reported. Police have cordoned off the area and adjacent streets, but the perpetrator managed to escape.

The police is investigating the shooting at the #24oktoberplein in Utrecht this morning. An possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Ambulances and emergency services are also present although the number of injured is yet to be clarified.

Medevac helicopters have been send in to airlift the wounded, Utrecht police have said. they also urged drivers to make way for medical vehicles.

Developing...