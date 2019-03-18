Bezos' Babe's Brother Bagged $200k For Selling Sexts To National Enquirer

In the early days of February, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his allies publicly theorized about how the National Enquirer acquired racy sexts and dick pics he sent his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

Speculation was rife with some suggesting the Saudis, others that it was the brother, and the mainstream media hinting that it was The White House.

Well we have the answer now - and it's way more obvious than the intrigues suggested at the time... crushing another resistance-supporting, anti-Trump, deep-state-sponsored, Washington Post-fantasized 'fake' story...

On February 8th, WaPo reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia appeared on MSNBC and said that Bezos's security consultant Gavin de Becker believes that National Enquirer obtained text messages from Bezos through inappropriate means.

Washington Posts @RoigFranzia says Bezos' team thinks it's possible that the text leaks were politically motivated and that a "government entity" accessed the Bezos texts and hoo boy that's certainly something pic.twitter.com/MQuzNFbCed — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 8, 2019

"They have begun to believe, the Bezos camp, that this publication by the National Enquirer might have been politically motivated,” Roig-Franzia said Thursday. “Gavin de Becker told us that he does not believe that Jeff Bezos’s phone was hacked, he thinks it’s possible that a government entity might have gotten hold of his text messages,” he added, strongly hinting that the administration may have been instrumental in the leak of the embarrassing text messages.

However, just as we asked (and answered) a week before WaPo's breaking lies:"Did Bezos' Mistress's Trump-Loving Brother Leak Explicit Texts To National Enquirer?", The Wall Street Journal reports that Michael Sanchez, the brother of Mr. Bezos’ lover, sold the billionaire’s secrets for $200,000 to the Enquirer’s publisher , said people familiar with the matter.

The inside scoop from WSJ explains it all - and removes all the farcical Trump-related drama that the liberal media was hoping for (via WSJ):

Mr. Sanchez, a talent agent who has managed television pundits and reality-show judges, has long been a source for the Enquirer and its top editor, Dylan Howard, the people familiar with the matter said. He has supported President Trump on Twitter and has ties to conservative activists. Mr. Sanchez began conversations last fall with the tabloid about his sister’s relationship with Mr. Bezos, the people said. The Enquirer by then had already been investigating whether Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez were having an affair, people familiar with the matter said. ... As the tabloid publisher began negotiations to buy the materials from Mr. Sanchez in October, Mr. Pecker expressed reservations about publishing a story, the people familiar with the matter said. He was concerned Mr. Bezos would sue... ... Mr. Pecker was told by one of his advisers that publishing the story might make it appear he was doing so on behalf of Mr. Trump, who has criticized Mr. Bezos in connection with the Washington Post’s coverage of his administration, one of the people said. ... But, despite his qualms, Mr. Pecker approved the $200,000 deal with Mr. Sanchez that had been negotiated by American Media’s chief content officer, Mr. Howard; its general counsel for media, Cameron Stracher; and others, said people familiar with contract. The amount - higher than the company typically pays sources - reflected the significance American Media placed on Mr. Sanchez’s information. read more here...

Of course, as one would suspect, Mr. Sanchez said he didn’t want to “dignify” the Journal’s reporting on the contract he struck. He described the reporting on the contract as “old rumors” from anonymous sources. A spokesman for Jeff Bezos declined to comment. Lauren Sanchez didn’t respond to requests for comment sent through an employee at her company and an Amazon spokesman.

We look forward to a Trump tweet reaction to all of this.