Tesla Asks Employees To "Volunteer" And Help Deliver 30,000 Cars

After three rounds of layoffs at Tesla over the last 18 months, it's probably be safe to assume that those "lucky" to still be on the company's payroll are finding themselves stretched a little thin. This would seem, to us, like the absolute worst time to ask employees to "volunteer" additional time (without additional pay), and so that, naturally, is exactly what Tesla has done.

Already, tales from whistleblowers and former employees paint a picture of a chaotic workplace in constant disarray. Now, an internal email is asking employees to "volunteer" to help deliver 30,000 more cars before the end of the first quarter, according to a new Business Insider article. Similar "all hands on deck" style delivery pushes have been made in previous quarters, albeit with a larger total staff.

An internal email sent on Friday, March 15 from senior vice president Sanjay Shah reportedly said: "We need your help to make more progress in volunteer sign ups. We have to deliver 30,000 more cars in next 15 days."

It wasn't clear just how said employees were expected to help deliver the 30,000 additional cars, although The Onion provided an artist's impression, shown below.

Source: The Onion

Also not surprising for the company which seems to come up with a new business model by the day, when working out the details of its new "disruptive" business model, Tesla failed to account for the fact that labor and deliveries cost money.

Tesla has already gone on the record and said it expects Q1 deliveries to be sequentially higher than Q4, despite noting that North American deliveries may be lower. The company delivered 90,966 vehicles in Q4.

As one would expect, the Business Insider story paints the latest picture of the disorganized chaos that is Tesla's "delivery hell", even telling the story of one worker who drove for 3 hours to deliver one Tesla and then took an Uber back on the company's dime.

The anonymous employee said: "We all pitched in because we want to see the company succeed. We did it for our own job security and for the company."

We're anxiously awaiting the erection of a new "delivery tent" outside of the company's Fremont headquarters.