Trump Touts USA Today Poll On Mueller 'Witch Hunt': "Very Few Think It Is Legit" 

A new USA Today / Suffolk University poll has found that trust in special counsel Robert Mueller has eroded, and that half of Americans now agree that President Trump has been the victim of a "witch hunt."

Fifty percent say they agree with Trump's assertion that the special counsel's investigation is a "witch hunt" and that he has been subjected to more investigations than previous presidents because of politics; 47 percent disagree. Just 3 percent don't have an opinion. -USA Today

Wow! A Suffolk/USA Today Poll, just out, states, “50% of Americans AGREE that Robert Mueller’s investigation is a Witch Hunt.” @MSNBC Very few think it is legit! We will soon find out? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

The poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted between March 13 and March 17 also found that support for impeachment has dropped since last October by 10%, to 28% - however a 52% majority said they have "little or no trust in the president's denials that his 2016 campaign colluded with Moscow."

(We're guessing that would be the other half of those polled who don't think it's a "witch hunt.")

That said - 30% of those polled express "a lot of trust in Trump's denials" of collusion, the highest to date.

Meanwhile, just 28% said they trust Mueller to be fair and accurate, the lowest level to date and down five points since December.

Trump's busy weekend on Twitter

This weekend saw a flurry of tweets and retweets from Trump on a wide variety of topics. On Friday, Trump tweeted that "there should be no Mueller report - sentiment he retweeted on Sunday.

So, if there was knowingly & acknowledged to be “zero” crime when the Special Counsel was appointed, and if the appointment was made based on the Fake Dossier (paid for by Crooked Hillary) and now disgraced Andrew McCabe (he & all stated no crime), then the Special Counsel....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

....should never have been appointed and there should be no Mueller Report. This was an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime. Russian Collusion was nothing more than an excuse by the Democrats for losing an Election that they thought they were going to win..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

He also retweeted a statement by Disobedient Media's William Craddick that "Russiagate was designed in part to help the UK counter Russian influence by baiting the United States into taking a hard line against them."

Russiagate was designed in part to help the UK counter Russian influence by baiting the United States into taking a hard line against them. Leaves us all with a more dangerous world as a consequence. Just another episode of the Great Game. https://t.co/qYpuzvmSy8 — William Craddick (@williamcraddick) March 17, 2019

Supporters chimed in as well:

The Russian collusion investigation is quite possibly the biggest fraud of an investigation I have ever seen in my life.



It was only started because Democrats are sore losers and hate Trump. — RD (@real_defender) March 18, 2019

The same USA Today Poll Finds Fox News is the Most-Trusted Outlet in America



Almost Twice as trusted as CNN



Only 8% said MSNBC pic.twitter.com/EswFhxBEu9 — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) March 18, 2019