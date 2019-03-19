Brace For A Flood Of IPOs: Lyft, Levi's And Many More

Submitted by John Hanlon, and IHS Markit

For the past six months, Lyft’s IPO has been on the edge of everyone’s tongue. During the past two weeks, more focus has been on the old American mainstay brand, Levi’s, a San Francisco innovator in their own right with origins in the 19th century.

More info below on these and other IPOs expected to price this and next week:

Lyft, Inc. aims to have one of the highest offer prices since 2001… Only three IPOs have priced above Lyft’s currently filed range of $62-$68 since that year

Lyft may price just behind Google and tie with Alibaba... If Lyft prices at the top of its expected range, it’ll be the fourth-highest offer price since 2001 after Google Inc, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, Kinder Morgan Management LLC, and would tie with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Lyft seeks valuation at greater than $20B... The high offer price is due to the company seeking a massive valuation



This Week: 3 IPOs are expected for proceeds of $1.38B

Notable information regarding the Levi Strauss & Co IPO:

Currently filed to raise $550.0M in proceeds, Levi Strauss & Co aims to become the second-largest Clothing and Accessories IPO deal since at least 2001 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. raised $944.0M on December 14, 2011

Known primarily as a hotspot for Technology companies, San Francisco has been home to only three Consumer Goods IPOs since 2001 Most recently, Fitbit Inc. raised $841.2M on June 17, 2015

If Levi Strauss & Co lists on a public exchange, it will be the oldest Clothing and Accessories company to list on a US exchange since 2001 The company was founded in 1853



Notable information regarding the Up Fintech Holding LTD IPO:

Up Fintech Holding LTD is expected to come to market at a price in the range of $5.00 to $7.00, possibly becoming the cheapest Financials stock since at least 2001 The cheapest Financials IPO currently on record is China Rapid Finance Ltd, which came to market at an offer price of $6.00 on April 27, 2017

Following a record year of Chinese IPOs from the Financials industry, Up Fintech Holding LTD could become the fourth Financials company to go public out of China in six months 360 Finance, Inc. priced on December 13, 2018 Weidai Ltd and CNFinance Holdings priced on November 14, 2018 and November 6, 2018, respectively 2018 witnessed four Chinese Financials issuers come to market

If Up Fintech Holding LTD comes to market as planned, it will become just the third Asset Management firm from China to list on a US exchange since 2001

Notable information regarding the Alight Inc. IPO:

Domiciled in Illinois, if Alight Inc. comes to market as expected, it will become the first Technology IPO from the state since 2014 Workivia Inc., Grubhub, Inc., and Paylocity Holding Corp. all came to market out of Illinois during 2014

Alight Inc. is expecting to price in the range of $22.00 to $25.00, above the average Technology offer price of $14.39 among all deals out of the industry since 2001

Next Week: 3 IPOs are expected for proceeds of $2.18B

Notable information regarding the Lyft, Inc. IPO:

The highly-anticipated Lyft, Inc. IPO, currently expected to raise $2.0B in proceeds, could become the largest IPO in nearly a year On May 9, 2018, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. raised $3.16B

Classified as part of the Consumer Services industry, Lyft, Inc. could be the second-highest proceeds raising US company out of the industry since at least 2001 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated $2.71B out of the space on December 11, 2013

If Lyft, Inc. comes to market within its currently filed range of $62.00 to $68.00, it will be the fifth-most expensive offer price among all IPO deals since at least 2001

Notable information regarding the 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. IPO:

If 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. comes to market, it will become just the fifth Singapore-domiciled IPO since 2001 This deal, however, will be the first IPO in the Financials industry that is domiciled in Singapore

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. is part of the Financials – Specialty micro industry, a niche space that has only witnessed 25 IPOs since 2001 Since at least 2001, a company from the Asia-Pacific region has never debuted from this space on a US exchange

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. is looking to raise just $50.0M at an offer price of $10.00 These are the lowest figures for both proceeds and offer price among all IPOs domiciled in Singapore since 2001 Similarly, these are the lowest proceeds and offer price among all IPOs from the Financials – Specialty micro industry since 2001



Notable information regarding the Precision BioSciences Inc. IPO: