JetBlue Pilots Accused Of Drugging, Raping Crew Members In Puerto Rico

Two male JetBlue pilots have been accused of drugging three female crew members and raping two of them during a layover in Puerto Rico.

InterContinental Hotel, San Juan

The lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District of New York against the pilots and the airline, alleges that the three female crew members checked into the InterContinental Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on or about May 9 - after which they "arrived at the beach, found some chairs and set up camp," when they noticed two men - pilots Dan Watson and Eric Johnson. The pilots allegedly handed the women an open beer from a lunch bag, which they shared, and now say was laced with a drug.

The next thing the "Jane Doe #1" says she remembers "in a haze from being drugged," is Johnson raping her. She also claims she remembers the pilot raping one of the other women, before saying "thank you for making my fantasy come true."

The other woman, "Jane Doe #2" corroborates the account in the complaint.

Upon returning to the United States, "Jane Doe #1" went to the hospital to report that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted, where they gave her medication to help prevent potential STDs. Despite that, she had contracted the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which she claims she could have only contracted from Johnson after previously testing STD-free.

The stewardess then reported the alleged incident to JetBlue - which took no corrective action, according to the lawsuit. As a result, they are now being sued for engaging in "unlawful employment practices" by allowing "sex discrimination, gender discrimination and a hostile work environment."

The women have demanded a trial by jury, and are seeking unspecified damages.