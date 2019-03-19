"A Total Loser!": Trump Slams Kellyanne Conway's "Jealous" Husband After Latest Attack

Donald Trump slammed the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, after the high-powered D.C. attorney lodged his latest attack against the President.

On Monday, George Conway suggested that President Trump has a mental disorder - tweeting out a photo of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, along with the pages that describe narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

Eleven minutes later, Conway responded to a tweet by nevertrumper Bill Kristol, saying "*all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump’s mental condition and psychological state."

Agree with this, but would add that *all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump’s mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress—and the Vice President and Cabinet. https://t.co/OoxgLJpltE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2019

Coming to Trump's defense was his 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale - who tweeted on Monday night: "We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted," adding "Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success."

To which President Trump replied on Tuesday: "A Total Loser!"

When Kellyanne Conway was asked on Monday morning if she shared her husband's concerns over Trump's mental health, Conway said: "No, I don't share those concerns," adding "I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I can talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of them."

George Conway has previously accused Trump of obstructing justice in the Roger Stone case, violating the constitution, and that there would be "grounds for impeachment" if Trump tried to block the $85 billion AT&T - Time Warner deal.