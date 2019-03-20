EU Slaps Google With $1.7 Billion Fine Over "Anti-Competitive Behavior"

Google shares are 'plunging' 0.2% in the pre-market as Brussels has fined Alphabet’s Google unit €1.49bn for hampering potential rival search advertisers between 2006 and 2016, closing the last formal EU investigation into the US tech company.

As AP reports, it's the third time the commission has slapped Google with an antitrust penalty, following multibillion-dollar fines resulting from separate probes into two other parts of the Silicon Valley giant's business.

Brussels also found Google abused its dominance in two other cases: in June 2017 it was fined €2.4bn for favouring its own shopping service and the following summer it was hit with a €4.6bn penalty for restrictive terms for Android phonemakers.

Investors don't care...





The EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced the results of the long-running probe of Google's AdSense advertising business at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Today's decision is about how Google abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than the AdSense platform," Vestager said. “Google has cemented its dominance in online search adverts and shielded itself from competitive pressure by imposing anti-competitive contractual restrictions on third-party websites... The misconduct lasted over 10 years and denied other companies the possibility to compete on the merits and to innovate — and consumers the benefits of competition.”

The commission found that Google and its parent company, Alphabet, breached EU antitrust rules by imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with websites that used AdSense, preventing Google rivals from placing their ads on these sites.

Google "prevented its rivals from having a chance to innovate and to compete in the market on their merits," Vestager said. "Advertisers and website owners, they had less choice and likely faced higher prices that would be passed on to consumers."

The EU decision rings of "it's just not fair" although Google's dominance is unquestionable, EU's lack of potential competitor in any tech function may be the hidden agenda.

We give the last word to Daniel Lacalle, who sums up the European Union's failed policies perfectly...