Gucci Is Selling $870 Sneakers That Look Dirty

How much would Zerohedge readers spend for a dirty-looking pair of sneakers? Well, these new stylish shoes from Gucci aren't dirty nor originate from the slums of San Francisco streets, but they were designed and manufactured in Italy to have a "distressed" appearance (perhaps they did not qualify for the ECB's QE).

Looking poor in fashion is hip this year and the only way to pull it off apparently is to spend nearly $1000 for a pair of poor-looking sneakers.

Considering that wealth inequality in the developed world is the widest in modern history, so maybe Gucci is making a statement, or better yet, giving the elites an expensive taste of what it's like to be poor. Although the most likely answer is that the company is merely maximizing its revenue by taking advantage of rich idiots the globe over.

And by the way, did we mention, the pair of shoes cost $870? That is the same amount a US family of four on foodstamps receives monthly.

"A pastiche of different influences that span across decades, the Cruise 2019 collection references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear," Gucci's product description says. "Influenced by classic trainers from the '70s, the Screener sneakers—named for the defensive sports move—feature the Web stripe on the side and vintage Gucci logo, treated for an allover distressed effect."

In further description, the Italian luxury brand says that the browning, discolored leather has a "vintage, distressed effect."

And even though the shoes look like rubbish, Gucci provides specific cleaning instructions in case the shoes got dirty.

“Clean when the shoe is dry, using only neutral or same-color products to avoid staining,” the instructions read. “Should the material become wet, dry it with a soft, dry cloth.”

