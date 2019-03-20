Stocks Slammed As Trump Says "Tariffs Will Stay On"

US equity markets and Treasury bond yields have tumbled following comments from President Trump that "tariffs could be left on China for a long period of time, until China complies with the deal."

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for Ohio, added that top negotiators will be in China this weekend working on an agreement to end the ongoing trade war.

All the major US equity indices are extending losses...

Nasdaq is getting hit hardest...

But The Dow is testing support...

30Y is back below 3.00% and Yuan is sliding.