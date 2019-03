The bond bull market is alive and well with yesterday's bond-bear-battering by The Fed extending this morning.

10Y Yields are back below 2.50% for the first time since Jan 2018...

...completely decoupled from equity markets....

The yield is now massively inverted to Fed Funds...

With 7Y yields now below effective fed funds rate...

Finally, we note that Nasdaq futures have erased all the post-Fed gains...