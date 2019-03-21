Battle Of The Quants: Kolanovic Counters McElligott With 6 Reasons Why It's Time To Buy

Earlier this week, Nomura's increasingly bearish derivatives strategist Charlie McElligott - who earlier today took the time to defecate on the grave of Fed credibility - warned the bank's clients that the market's pullback window has opened, and listed 6 reasons why, including:

The Market's traditional slide after a major capitulationary inflow Fading dealer delta-hedging demand The continued rise in CTA "sell triggers", which will launch a renewed systematic bout of selling once the threshold level goes in the money The ongoing QT and the heavy month-end Fed balance sheet runoff Stock-selling from quarter-end pension rebalancing The buyback blackout period window begins

That bearish list was not lost on his arch-quant-nemesis from JPMorgan, the permabullish (for the past 2 years), Marko Kolanovic, who was steadfastly pushing his S&P 3,000 price target on JPM clients as the market crashed into the end of 2018, tumbling as low as 2,350 and briefly entering a bear market, thereby assuring that anyone who listened to this bullish recommendation had been painfully stopped out.

Of course, with the "market" roaring higher since its Dec 24 lows on the back of the Fed's double dovish capitulation, the JPM quant - who "called it all along" - felt the need to respond to any other wannabe quant "wizards", and as if on cue two days after McElligott's bearish "list", has published 5+1 reasons why the market is poised for even more upside.

So without further ado, here is why Kolanovic (or perhaps Kolanovix) is now on the opposite side of Gartman, starting with...

The Fed can lead to further market upside

According to the JPM quant, the market - which has been pricing in the Fed's dovish reversal since late December - is nowhere close to priced it in yet, and "after this week’s Fed meeting, it is clear that the dovish turn is here to stay, and this should be a sustained tailwind for risky assets. Since the Q4 market selloff started, ~4 hikes have been priced out, QT was announced to end, and a new discussion about average inflation targeting was initiated. This is an enormous shift in monetary policy, which we believe is not fully priced into various assets such as risk-on currencies, and Equities, Commodities, and other Value assets." How a 500 point rally from the December lows has not priced in a dovish Fed, which was the primary reason for the market's reversal, was not made clear.

March-Quarter-End Rebalance is nothing to be afraid of

As McElligott noted previously, in reversal of the historic pension buying that boosted stocks at the end of 2018, the current imbalance is one where pensions will buy bonds and sell stocks, and specifically, "month-end pension rebalancing flows should be particularly significant as SPX has outperform Bonds by over 12% QTD — a 91st %ile move since 1973", with the Nomura quant adding that this "sell equities, buy USTs" flow begins to emerge approximately 5 to 10 days prior to Quarter-end."

Kolanovic, however, disagrees and writes that "without attempting to forecast how the market will trade next week, we want to address the broadly advertised March-quarter-end rebalance of fixed weight portfolios. This has attracted a lot of interest given the spectacular December-end reversion largely attributed to these rebalances." As the JPM quant counters, "when one looks at quarter-end effects, and corrects for month-end effects, the quarterly impact is fairly weak in recent years (about one quarter of the monthly effect over the past 5 years). If one looks at longer histories, i.e., 10 or 20 years, the quarter-end effect does not exist at all (i.e., it goes the other way, see table below). Given that the market is up a lot since December-quarter-end, but is not up much on a month-to-date basis, we expect fixed weight portfolio rebalances to have only a small negative effect. Historical analysis would imply a less than ~50bps negative market impact from these rebalances." Obviously, the next 10 days will reveal which quant is correct.

Ignore the buyback blackout period

One of the core bearish themes proposed by McElligott is that as a result of the sidelining of the corporate bid - which has historically been the biggest buyer of stocks in recent years - and which peaks around the same time as Q1 earnings season, i.e., in late April, this buyer of last resort will not be present to provide comfort to the BTFDers and could lead to accelerated selloffs.

Predictably, Kolanovic disagrees with this as well, and writes that "we have seen reports that quarter-end rebalance effects will be made worse by the buyback ‘blackout’ period that starts ~1 month before earnings season, i.e., end of March. This is simply not the case, as individual companies enter blackout periods not ahead of the beginning of the earnings season, but ahead of their own reporting date. This puts the peak blackout period in mid- to late April, rather than late March." The JPM quant also advises the bank's clients to "keep in mind that blackout periods only affect discretionary buyback programs. We estimate that ~60% of buyback programs are not affected by the blackout." The punchline: "while a blackout period is not positive for equities, its impact should not dominate the price action of the market. Given the near-record amount of buyback activity, we estimate that blackout periods this year may result in as much activity as during peak periods of past years." So is the market exaggerating the negative impact of the buyback blackout window: once again, the price action over the next month will provide the answer.

P/Es are not too high

While fundamental analysis has become largely a joke in recent years, some carbon-based traders still adhere to such arcane concepts as cheap or rich valuation. While he does not go so far as discounting fundamental analysis, Kolanovic writes that "many investors are looking at 2019 earnings estimates and figuring out how high the market can go based on multiples. For instance, one can often hear “the market will not go above X because that is >Y times forward earnings,” etc. Is there any basis for such statements?" the Croatian asks rhetorically and answers that "historical backtests show that there is none. Currently, the forward multiple is at the historical median level (e.g., ~50th percentile over the past 30 years). Strategies that sell the market when P/E rises above and buy the market when P/E falls below certain P/E percentiles would have lost money historically." In other words, to the JPM strategist "there is no basis to put a market ceiling based on 1-2 turns in P/E. Finally, many P/E analyses we came across don’t take into account that the current low bond yields should be supportive of higher equity P/Es." In short, ignore pension selling, buyback blackouts and "just slightly" expensive stocks. Oh and while you are at it, also please ignore...

Brexit

Whether or not investors still care about the outcome of Brexit is debatable, however according to Kolanovic, "Brexit has been a lingering market risk for a few years now. Countless pages of financial analysis have been written, and knee-jerk market reactions have been reverted." He then claims that "while Brexit is important for UK assets and by extension Eurozone, our view is that Brexit will not change the outcome of the global economic cycle. Either the Chinese economy will have a positive inflection and any kind of Brexit will not derail the global cycle, or if China rolls over, no kind of Brexit will save the global cycle. Some market risks need to be absorbed, and we see time spent analyzing and trading ever changing variations of Brexit as having a significant opportunity cost (i.e., ‘time one will never get back’)." The good news here, too, is that a worst-case scenario could see a hard Brexit as soon as March 29: if Kolanovic is right, it will have no impact on risk assets. We eagerly look forward to find out if his complacency on this matter too is justified. Which brings us to Kolanovic's last bullish point, namely...

Trade Deal

This point will come as no surprise to those who have followed Kolanovic's bullish recos in the past, which have long centered around a favorable outcome in the US-China trade war, and sure enough, in his latest note he writes that "this is probably the largest and most important market risk, as it may decide the fate of the business cycle in the US and China."

We believe a trade agreement will be reached, primarily since the US administration wants to avoid another market selloff that could tip the US economy into recession.

Kolanovic's thesis is simple: "while Trump does want to get US equity markets higher and avoid a recession going into elections next year, we worry about the administration’s ability to control some of its anti-trade impulses."

* * *

And so there you have it: 6 bearish reasons from Nomura's top quant why the "pullback window" is open vs 6 bullish reasons from JPMorgan's most popular quant why investors should just put on a blindfold and buy. Conveniently, the outcome of this "battle of the quants" will be resolved one war or another in just a few weeks. May the best math PhD win.