Biogen Crashes After Abandoning Alzheimer's Drug Trial

Biogen has lost over a quarter of its market cap in the pre-market after the biotech giant and partner Eisai decided to stop late-stage studies of their Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab.

Bloomberg reports that a futility analysis indicated the trials were unlikely to meet their primary objectives.

The companies said in a statement on Thursday that they would discontinue trials designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab, saying that the decision was based on results showing that the study was unlikely to show that the therapy would work. The move to halt the study wasn’t based on any safety concerns, the companies said in a statement:

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced the decision to discontinue the global Phase 3 trials, ENGAGE and EMERGE, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease dementia. The decision to stop the trials is based on results of a futility analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee, which indicated the trials were unlikely to meet their primary endpoint upon completion. The recommendation to stop the studies was not based on safety concerns. “This disappointing news confirms the complexity of treating Alzheimer’s disease and the need to further advance knowledge in neuroscience. We are incredibly grateful to all the Alzheimer’s disease patients, their families and the investigators who participated in the trials and contributed greatly to this research,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. “Biogen’s history has been based on pioneering innovation, learning from successes and setbacks. Driven by our steadfast commitment to patients and our strong business foundation, we will continue advancing our pipeline of potential therapies in Alzheimer’s disease and innovative medicines for patients suffering from diseases of high unmet need.” Detailed data from the ENGAGE and EMERGE studies will be presented at future medical meetings to inform ongoing research. ENGAGE and EMERGE are global Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group studies designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the efficacy of monthly doses of aducanumab as compared with placebo in slowing cognitive and functional impairment as measured by changes in the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) score. Secondary objectives were to assess the effect of monthly doses of aducanumab as compared to placebo on clinical progression as measured by Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), AD Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog 13), and AD Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory (ADCS-ADL-MCI). As part of this decision, the EVOLVE Phase 2 safety study and the long-term extension of the PRIME Phase1b study of aducanumab will also be discontinued. Initiation of the aducanumab Phase 3 secondary prevention trial will be assessed while the data from ENGAGE and EMERGE are further evaluated.

Biogen is down 28% pre-market, to its lowest since July 2016...

While the market is shoicked, this is not a total surprise, as last year, Biogen and Eisai, which is based in Japan, released new data that raised questions about the drug and indicated more work would be needed to study its effects on patients.