Dashcam Shows Dramatic Tesla Model S Crash

In the latest incident to take place while a Tesla car was on Autopilot, at least that is what the driver has said, occurred in Hong Kong. Multiple dashcams show a Tesla Model S accelerating into slow-moving traffic and sideswipes two cars before crashing into the rear of a large truck.

According to ANANOVA News, Tesla Hong Kong is now investigating the incident and will examine the car's black box.

Dashcam footage shows the accident occurred in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin region on a narrow stretch of roadway called Lion Rock Tunnel, which connects Sha Tin in the New Territories and New Kowloon near Kowloon Tong.

Video from one of the damaged vehicles shows the midnight grey Tesla zooming out of nowhere along the shoulder.

The Model S sideswipes two vehicles, which one was a white SUV that had multiple dashcams rolling, as well as a second silver car and then came to a dead stop after smashing into the back of a large commercial truck.

Images of the aftermath show the front passenger side of the Telsa was totaled.

Local media indicates the owner blamed Tesla's internal “computer," claiming it malfunctioned before the collision.

However, Tesla Hong Kong said its vehicles have data recorders.

Local authorities and Tesla are investigating the vehicle's black box in order to determine the exact cause of the crash.

This incident is just the latest in a series of accidents where the "computer" or Autopilot has been suspect in accidents.

In Feburary, a driver in North Brunswick, New Jersey wrecked his Tesla on a highway while the vehicle was in Autopilot mode. According to a report published by News 12 New Jersey, the driver said that the vehicle "got confused due to the lane markings."

In early December, a Tesla Model S slammed into multiple police cars in Hsinchu County, Taiwan. The driver, who after feeling "drowsy", engaged his Autopilot before the accident.

A Tesla Model S crashed into a parked firetruck on a Utah highway last May while in its Autopilot mode sped up prior to the accident.

In March 2018, a driver was killed when a Model X with Autopilot engaged hit a barrier while traveling at "freeway speed" in California.

Tesla's website, as a reminder, states: “Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

So, naturally, when Elon Musk demonstrated Autopilot for his recent controversial 60 Minutes interview, he did just the opposite, taking his hands off the wheel before his vehicle appeared to cut off another driver in traffic during a lane change.

Needless to say, Tesla's Autopilot has been the subject of previous scrutiny following crashes from around the world.