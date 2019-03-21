Forget 'Obamaphones', Vote Andrew Yang In 2020 & Get $1000/Month For Free

As the horde of Democratic Presidential candidates continue to try to outdo one another in how much 'free shit' they can give away, one man in the crowd just turned up the idiocy to '11'...

Forget about small things like 'Obamaphones', Sara Carter reports that Andrew Yang, the Democratic presidential hopeful is promising to pay $1000 once a month to every American if he is elected in 2020.

A supporter of universal basic income, Yang already launched a pilot program for free cash payments known as the Freedom Dividend.

He selected a family in Goffstown, New Hampshire, who he says will be receiving $12,000 cash for the year.

In 2018, According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were about 127.59 million households in the United States. So if you do the math, and if Andrew Yang’s little project just target every household in America, this would cost $1.5 Trillion every year.

But that is a drop in the ocean, as Mr. Yang has quite the array of 'free' offerings for Americans in his platform...