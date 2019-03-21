Hotel Guests Secretly Filmed For 'Hidden Camera' Voyeur Website

Over 1,600 guests in 42 hotel rooms across 10 cities in South Korea were secretly filmed and livestreamed by a voyeur website with ove 4,000 members - 97 of whom paid $44.95 per month to access extra features, such as being able to replay streams, according to Stuff. 30 hotels were affected, however police say there is no indication the businesses were involved.

Guests were filmed between November 24, 2018 and March 2 of this year, while the website brought in over $6,200 for those running the site. Four people have been arrested in the scheme.

One of the main culprits allegedly installed the cameras after entering the hotels as a guest. The other was accused of being responsible for launching and managing the now-shuttered website. The other two were allegedly involved in buying the spy cameras or funding the internet site's operation, according to police. -Stuff

The cameras were hidden inside wall sockets, hair dryer holders and digital TV boxes, according to the Cyber Investigation Department at the National Police Agency.

"There was a similar case in the past where illegal cameras were (secretly installed) and were consistently and secretly watched, but this is the first time the police caught where videos were broadcast live on the internet," said the police.

South Korea has a serious problem with spy cameras and illicit filming. In 2017, more than 6,400 cases of illegal filming were reported to police, compared to around 2,400 in 2012. Last year, tens of thousands of women took to the streets of Seoul and other cities to protest against the practice and demand action, under the slogan "My Life is Not Your Porn." -CNN

The two main perpetrators face up to seven years in prison and a penalty of 30 million won ($26,581 US).

"The police agency strictly deals with criminals who post and share illegal videos as they severely harm human dignity," said a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency cyber investigation unit, via the Korea Herald.

