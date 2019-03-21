J.P. Morgan Replaces College Visits With Online Games To Recruit Aspiring Bankers

J.P. Morgan is now using online behavioral science-based games in its quest to recruit college students who aspire to work for the banking giant, according to a new Bloomberg article.

Beginning this year, the bank will be using the games, instead of in person campus recruiting and traditional college campus visits, to gauge and measure the interest and acumen of college students who seek to apply for jobs at the bank. The games will be in addition to video interviews that the bank has started using in recent years.





The bank is partnering with company Pymetrics, an artificial intelligence hiring company, on the games. It will likely help J.P. Morgan cut down on cost of recruiting while allowing them to "connect with more students" – which is, of course, a nice way of saying "sift through more potential applicants while minimizing the human capital and resources necessary".

Of course, this isn't how the bank positioned it to colleges:

J.P. Morgan wrote in a letter to colleges that the new system will help "provide greater consistency and equitability for all who applied".

The head of J.P. Morgan’s campus recruiting, Matt Mitrok, said:

"The games have shown to be very accurate in measuring a wide range of relevant social, cognitive and behavioral features -- things like attention, memory and altruism."

Recall, we recently just highlighted Rebecca Kantar, a 27-year-old Harvard drop out who, in the wake of the largest college admissions scandal ever, has focused on gaming as a means to help dethrone popular college entrance exams like the SATs and ACT.

Kantar's company has developed digital assessments that resemble video games. They put users in simulated environments and present them with a series of tasks, while capturing the decision making process that users employ to complete them. And because each simulation is unique, the tests are "cheatproof".

In that article, we noted that her games were gaining traction with employers, who were deploying them for recruiting and interview purposes: