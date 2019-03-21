Peak AOC? Socialist 'Wonder-Woman' Hit With Magazine-Cover Curse

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/21/2019 - 13:05

Authored by Robert Wenzel via TargetLiberty.com,

Socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be featured on the cover of the April 1 edition of TIME Magazine, according to CNN's Brian Stelter.

The magazine describes her as "the second most talked-about politician in America..."

The accompanying story, written by Charolette Alter, says she is the “Wonder Woman of the left, Wicked Witch of the right.”

I call her extremely dangerous and have done so before anyone in mainstream media knew who she was.

Before she was elected, I wrote:

She is going to go places and she is going to be a role model for many high school and college students...libertarians, we have a problem. She campaigned on a platform of Medicare for All, a federal jobs guarantee, and tuition-free public college.

With her skills and media appeal, she is going to be a big-time influencer, a major second-hand dealer in ideas.

The TIME Magazine cover is just one more step in lefty establishment promoting socialism through her.

She is now at 3.6 million followers on Twitter.

