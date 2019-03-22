Trump Reportedly Taps Former WSJ Ed Board Member To Fill Vacant Fed Seat

President Trump has just enlisted a key ally in his battle of wills with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Though Powell and the Fed have already capitulated to Trump's demands to end QT, the president has reportedly tapped campaign advisor and former Wall Street Journal editorial board member Stephen Moore to fill one of the two remaining vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Bloomberg reported Thursday night that Moore was being considered for the seat, and on Friday morning, WSJ Fed correspondent Nick Timiraos reported Friday morning that Trump had informally offered Moore the job. Though Moore told Timiraos that he hadn't yet received a formal offer, he said he would absolutely accept it. According to Timiraos, the administration is now beginning to process of vetting Moore, and the FBI will presumably run a background check.

The timing is not inauspicious: Trump praised Moore for a WSJ editorial published last week, where he and another author attacked the Powell Fed as a "threat to growth".

Once a prominent critic of the Fed's loose-money policies, Moore has shifted his view to better accommodate the president, arguing that the Fed shouldn't support excessively loose or excessively tight monetary policy, and that it should seek to stabilize monetary conditions by pursuing "stable commodity prices" (i.e. "inflation").

Assuming Moore clears his vetting and the Senate, the Trump Administration will still need to fill a second seat on the Fed's Reserve Board.

Other rumored candidates have included Herman Cain (yes, that Herman Cain) - though WSJ reported that the administration isn't anywhere close to settling on a candidate.