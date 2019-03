UCLA's head men’s soccer coach, who was among those charged in the biggest college admissions fraud scheme in history, resigned on Thursday, according to Reuters. Jorge Salcedo was one of nine college coaches who were charged by federal prosecutors on March 12 in connection with the admissions scandal.

Salcedo is a former player for the US Men's national soccer team who played professionally in both Mexico and in the United States. He had managed the UCLA Bruins as their head coach since 2004.





Salcedo was charged for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for designating admissions candidates as recruited athletes in order to help their chances of getting into the University. UCLA placed him on leave last week after learning he was charged with accepting up to $200,000 in order to help to students gain admission by posing them as recruited competitive soccer players.

According to the Daily Mail, he took a $100,000 bribe in order to get a woman named Lauren Isackson on the women's soccer team roster.

Isackson was given jersey No. 41 in 2017 on a team of all star players and required to stay on the side for at least one year, according to the report. Isackson's father is the President of a real estate firm and reportedly spent more than $600,000 to get Lauren and her sister into both UCLA and USC.

Isackson

They reportedly handed over 2,000 Facebook shares, worth about $250,000, in addition to donations, to scheme mastermind Rick Singer.

