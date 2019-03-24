Chick-Fil-A Barred From San Antonio Airport Over 'Anti-LBGTQ Behavior' 

The San Antonio City Council held a vote on March 21 to ban fast-food chain Chick-fil-A from opening a concession at the city’s airport, according to Out in SA.

The City Council voted 6-4 on the ban, citing the company’s extensive history of anti-LGBTQ donations.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion,” Councilman Roberto C. Treviño told the news outlet in a statement. “San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we don’t have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

Besides Chick-Fil-A, San Antonio International Airport will include concessions for The Luxury, Smoke Shack BBQ, Local Coffee, Boss Bagels & Coffee, Spurs, IStore, Sip Brew Bar and Market, and Adina’s Market.

“The press release issued by the councilmembers was the first we heard of his motion and its approval by the San Antonio City Council," Chick-fil-A told The Hill in a statement. "We wish we had the opportunity to clarify misperceptions about our company prior to the vote. We agree with the councilmembers that everyone should feel welcome at Chick-fil-A. In fact, we have welcomed everyone in San Antonio into our 32 local stores for more than 40 years."

Chick-Fil-A has had an extended history of anti-LGBTQ donations.

In 2012, Dan T. Cathy, an American billionaire and the company’s CEO, said he opposed gay marriage. Later it was revealed that the company's non-profit arm, Chick-Fil-A Foundation, donated large sums of money to political groups that were hostile to LGBTQ rights. It was reported later that year, Chick-Fil-A published a statement that said it would leave same-sex marriage to the government.

Interesting enough, a 2017 tax filing showed the foundation continued to donate millions of dollars to three groups with anti-LGBTQ policies.

Chick-fil-A has taken a political stand for what its Bible-quoting CEO believes in, but over the last several years, mainly since the left-wing media has waged an all-out war on the Trump administration, the fast-food, conservative-loving, chicken-chain has been under an intense microscope from leftist organizations.