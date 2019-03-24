Russiagate Ends: Mueller Finds No Russia Collusion, Leaves Door Open On "Obstruction"

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have received a four-page letter from Attorney General William Barr which concludes that "The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election."

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) notes that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

“The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’” — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

As far as Obstruction - Mueller has left it to the Attorney General to "determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime."

ON obstruction Mueller leave it to the Attorney General to "determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime" This opens the door to Dems to pursue — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) March 24, 2019

Mueller's team of approximately 40 FBI agents issued over 2,800 subpoenas, executed "nearly 500 search warrants," and "obtained over 230 orders for communication records. They also issued 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.

While the full report could include damaging elements which don't rise to the level of criminal charges, Trump is certainly projecting the "all clear," tweeting on Sunday "Good Morning, Have A Great Day" - after hitting the links with musician Kid Rock on Saturday at Trump International Golf Club.

Good Morning, Have A Great Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for the full public release of the long-awaited report, which notably did not include any new indictments - which sent Democrats into fits over the weekend as Republicans celebrated what appears to be a big win.

On Saturday, 18 state attorneys general joined together to urge the Justice Department to publicly release the final report.

"As the top law officers in states across the country, we strongly urge United States Attorney General Barr to immediately make public the findings of the Mueller investigation," reads the statement. "The American people deserve to know the truth."

17 AGs have joined our call to urge US Attorney General William Barr to release the Mueller report to the public.



Our joint statement: pic.twitter.com/JdDaYIdjhL — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 23, 2019

It's likely that Democrats want to see the entire report in order to pick up on any wrongdoing that may have occurred, yet did not rise to the level of a chargeable offense.

Reason for Republicans not to celebrate: Mueller report could include evidence that many voters would find damning but still conclude it was unlikely prosecutors could convince a jury of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no further action. — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 22, 2019

While Mueller apparently did not find anything else that rose to the level of a prosecutable crime (or has handed off aspects of the investigation to federal prosecutors), journalist Paul Sperry notes that the Special Counsel investigation also failed to yield any indictments on the left.

Mueller found no fire to all the smoke collectively created by McCabe, Comey, Yates, Ohr, Page, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper, Schiff, Warner, Simpson, Steele, Jones, Winer, Shearer, Blumenthal, Sussman,Elias, Mook, Palmieri, Podesta & most of all, Hillary, who now must own her defeat — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 22, 2019

Democrats, meanwhile, are still holding out for the "fat lady" to sing based on the notion that aspects of the investigation were handed over to New York prosecutors.

Not just anyone--former Clinton campaign and Justice Department spokesman.https://t.co/2wL50WmAoH pic.twitter.com/gjEcwjRslZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 23, 2019

Even without knowing what's in Mueller report, some on left are discounting it--Mueller was never main attraction, real action is Southern District of New York. But will they look at unprecedented SDNY action and ask, is this how things should be done? https://t.co/2txSIdcIPq pic.twitter.com/jI6n2rT27b — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 23, 2019

The only question - where will the left move the goal posts when this is all said and done?