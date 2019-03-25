May Offers Brexiteers A Deal: 'Back The Withdrawal Agreement, And I Will Resign'

The leading Brexiteers have made a lot of noise demanding that Prime Minister Theresa May should resign. But during a hastily organized Sunday summit at Chequers, the prime minister's country house, May forced them to acknowledge a simple, if unpalatable fact: That the Tories, having already failed to oust her in a no confidence vote, have no obvious alternative for deposing May.

Yet, in a sign that exhaustion with the interminable Brexit nightmare is swiftly setting in, the Prime Minister has reportedly decided to offer the group, which includes Boris Johnson (who penned a weepy Telegraph op-ed lambasting May and calling for the PM to step down), Jacob Rees-Mogg, Iain Duncan-Smith, Steve Baker, David Davis (the former Brexit Secretary) and others, a marginally attractive deal: Back MV3 - that is, a third meaningful vote on the withdrawal agreement (remember, the last two were defeated by historic margins) - and May will commit to resigning.

Some might ask: Hasn't May already promised to resign? Yes, but not until some still-undetermined date before the next general election. But a bigger issue is that neither side has a whole lot of trust in the other. May has reportedly refused to serve up her own head until the vote has passed (for fear of an 11th-hour betrayal), while the ERG (the parliamentary group of roughly 70 conservative backbenchers) and DUP (the 10 MPs from Northern Ireland who have allied with the ERG in opposing May's deal) are hesitant to back the deal over concerns May might renege on her promise.

ITV's Robert Peston has more:

I am reliably told that @theresa_may told @BorisJohnson, IDS, @SteveBakerHW, @Jacob_Rees_Mogg, @DavidDavisMP et al at Chequers that she will quit if they vote for her deal, including the backstop they hate. But she gave no specifics. So there is not a lot of trust she... — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 24, 2019

would actually quit. And the problem is that even if she persuades all Tory ERG MPs to vote for her unamended Withdrawal Agreement, which she won’t (because although Mogg and his supporters may succumb to her call for loyalty, Baker and... — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 24, 2019

the Brexiter purists will resist her blandishments) and she also successfully woos Northern Ireland’s 10 DUP, she still does not have the numbers. May has alienated too many Labour MPs and Tory Remainer ultras (Grieve, Greening, Gyamah inter alia) to win the vote. So even with... — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 24, 2019

May offering herself for ritual sacrifice on the Brexiter altar, the ERG Brexiters and DUP may well say thank you very much, and vote against her anyway. Why should they compromise their principles, and alienate their loyal supporters, for May’s doomed project? — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 24, 2019

At this point, the backing of ERG leaders and the DUP might not even be enough to push the deal through. As Peston points out, the PM has alienated too many opposition MPs and loyalist remainers.

So, now that May has resisted yet another wave of pressure and communicated to her political antagonists that she isn't going anywhere - at least, not yet - what is next on her agenda? Well, on Monday, there will be an emergency cabinet meeting to consider possibly holding a series of indicative votes to see what type of plan MPs might actually support (second referendum? A 'softer' Brexit? Straight-up revoking Article 50 and pretending the whole Brexit nightmare never happened?)

But regardless of what the cabinet decides, a cross-party group of rebel backbenchers, led by Tory MP Sir Oliver Letwin, might very well force one anyway by seizing control of the Commons - and they might succeed, in a vote that's expected as soon as Monday evening.

However, the indicative vote plan has a major flaw (which is probably why it hasn't already been tried, at least not in earnest): Despite all of the squabbling and intraparty infighting, there has never been a credible alternative to the withdrawal agreement. Which is one reason why, as Peston ponted out, Johnson and the other hard-core Brexiteers might be preparing for "the mother of all u-turns": Possibly agreeing to back May's deal in exchange for her resignation and commitments involving the talks over the future trade deal, which would take place during the transition period.

Having now read @BorisJohnson in @Telegraph, it is clear to me he is preparing ground for mother of all u-turns - and that he is poised to support @theresa_may’s deal if she brings it back for third meaningful vote, so long as she commits to resign after the deal is ratified... — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 25, 2019

and removes Olly Robbins from the team that negotiates the UK’s future relationship with the EU. The point is that the alternative he proposes, a no deal rupture on 12 April but the shock mitigated by a 33 month “implementation period”, is viewed in the Cabinet and every EU... — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 25, 2019

Whatever happens, May is expected to address MPs in the Commons just after 3:30pm London Time (11:30 am ET), with votes on Brexit amendments expected to take place at 10 pm (6 pm ET), as the countdown until April 12 - the new Brexit Day - continues.