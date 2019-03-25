"My Son's History Teacher Taught Him That The Electoral College Should Be Abolished"

Authored by Jennifer Kabbany via the College Fix,

During my son’s junior year of high school, he was taught by his U.S. history teacher that the electoral college is unfair and should be abolished.

How do I know? My husband and I had made a habit out of asking him what he learned in school each day over dinner.

And so over a plate of chicken enchiladas, our then-16-year-old son told us about how his public school teacher had bemoaned and decried the electoral college as an outdated and unjust system that subverts the will of the people.

Needless to say, we quickly explained to him how the electoral college is the best presidential voting method for our republic, as it helps protect states’ rights, ensures checks and balances, and defends against tyrannical majorities.

But my point here isn’t to cheer the electoral college, it’s to warn parents that the indoctrination starts in high school.

We were already on high alert over my son’s U.S. history teacher. The educator had also shown several Michael Moore documentaries and Young Turks video clips in class. On the flip side, he never showed Dinesh D’Souza films or PragerU videos in class as a balance. We, as parents, viewed the latter with our son, because we understood he was only getting one side of the story in class.

It’s not a stretch to suggest my son’s experience in U.S. history was not an anomaly. Teachers in high school can often be just as guilty as pushing an agenda as their peers in the professoriate.

To be fair, my son’s government teacher his senior year of high school was conservative, and it was a breath of fresh air.

But the point is, if my husband and I had not offered a counter-argument to my son’s high school teacher that the electoral college is a good thing, would he have sought out the other side of the argument? Or would he, like so many young people today, have graduated high school with the misguided notion that the electoral college is doing damage to this country?

Make no mistake, that’s an important question to ponder. Consider that the electoral college has now been thrust into the spotlight as Democrat presidential hopefuls trip over themselves to suggest the electoral college should be abolished.

And if a generation of young people are being taught in high school that very same thing, it’s not impossible to believe they will cheer Democrat legislators’ efforts to revamp the system to support a popular vote. Indeed, such efforts are already underway.

The moral of the story is that we, as parents, must take a proactive role in teaching our kids about the foundations underpinning our country in order to protect and preserve it.