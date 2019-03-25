Nobody Forgot About Dre's $70 Million USC Donation; Rap Icon Deletes Post About Daughter's College Acceptance

Rap legend Dr. Dre has deleted an Instagram post bragging about his daughter getting into the University of Southern California (USC) without "jail time" - seemingly referring to the recent college admissions scandal - after news resurfaced of a $70 million donation he made to the university with producer Jimmy Iovine in 2013.

In the now-deleted post, Dre wrote "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!" - along with a photo of himself and daughter Truly Young holding her acceptance letter.

2. Perhaps jail time wasn’t necessary but Dre did donate $70 million to USC along with Jimmy Iovine. 🤔 https://t.co/KLfzbG79eT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 24, 2019

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, made a $70 million donation with producer Jimmy Iovine in 2013 for the creation of the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy For Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

"Iovine And Young Hall" set to open in 2019

While we have no idea if Truly aced her SAT and had a 5.0 GPA - but the optics of Dre's bragging in light of his massive donation are decidedly not great.

In early March, federal prosecutors revealed a $25 million college admissions bribery scandal involving parents such as Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who was indicted with her husband for paying $500,000 in bribest to get their two daughters into USC - one of many universities involved.