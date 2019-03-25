Will Apple Unveil Its 'Netflix Killer' On Monday? Here's What To Expect

If Apple CEO Tim Cook was hoping to dominate the media spotlight on Monday for an Apple launch event that's expected to be nothing short of revolutionary, the he couldn't have picked a worse day: The release of AG Barr's summary of the Mueller report, as well as the ongoing Brexit drama, will vie for investors' attention - along with the beginning of another round of trade talks in Beijing (though we likely won't see any substantive leaks until later in the week).

Nevertheless, prominent Apple analyst Dan Ives, and many others, are saying that Monday's event could mark an inflection point for the company, as Cook is expected to finally unveil new services packages that could rival Amazon Prime and Netflix, marking Apple's heralded transition from a consumer tech into a bona fide services company.

Partly out of necessity, as sales of Apple's all-important iPhone, along with other products, have stagnated, Cook has been touting Apple's climbing services revenue during interviews and earnings calls.

Though details are still sketchy, Apple is expected to unveil a subscription news service (powered by the Wall Street Journal and Vox), a streaming video service, a subscription video game service, and its new credit-card business (a joint venture with America's favorite consumer bank, Goldman Sachs. The card will help users focus on 'financial wellness'). According to the Wall Street Journal, some Apple employees are calling the potential Apple TV streaming app a "Netflix Killer."

Courtesy of WSJ

Apple has already discussed offering discounts to users who subscribe to multiple services, and, according to Bloomberg, it might even launch a prime-like bundle combining all of its new offerings.

The result could be a 'revolutionary shift', Ives said.

"This is a pivotal shift for Apple and in our opinion the biggest strategic move since the iPhone was unveiled in 2007," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "There is massive pressure on Cook and Apple to deliver on services, with streaming content a potential linchpin of growth."

Given Apple's base of 1.2 billion active devices, Ives believes the services could expand to 100 million subscribers within the next five years. This could translate into up to $10 billion in annual revenue.

"If Apple executes with minimal speed bumps and aggressively acquires content, given the company’s massive installed base and unmatched brand loyalty we believe reaching 100 million subscriptions in the medium term (3 to 5 years) is a realistic goal that could translate into a $7 billion to $10 billion annual revenue stream over time," Ives wrote in a recent note to investors.

In another interesting twist, Apple unveiled a slew of new products, including its long-anticipated new Apple airpods, with a press release published on its website last week, which only further underlines the company's commitment to services. With that in mind, here's a breakdown - courtesy of Bloomberg - of everything we know about the services that may (or may not) be introduced on Monday:

Apple Video:

The service will focus on original content, including TV shows and movies from producers such as Damien Chazelle, M. Night Shyamalan, and Oprah.

There are documentaries, such as "Elephant Queen," and animations, like “Wolfwalkers” by Oscar-nominated studio Cartoon Saloon, along with a re-imagining of the “Amazing Stories” from Steven Spielberg, and a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

An important, unanswered question: Will the company keep its streaming creations exclusive to Apple devices, or release them on Android phones and other distribution channels?

Apple’s original content will begin rolling out toward the end of the year.

A major component will be a feature for tapping into bundles of content from providers like HBO, Starz, and Showtime -- similar to Amazon’s Channels offering.

Netflix and Hulu won’t be involved.

Apple has big ambitions for the service, and is hiring people with experience in promoting movies and TV shows for awards including the Emmys and Oscars.

Apple News:

This service will combine stories from newspapers, websites, and magazines into a new tab in the Apple News app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple plans to charge about $10 a month.

The service will come as part of an upcoming iOS 12.2 software update, which will also include a redesigned icon and interface for the Apple News app.

The New York Times and The Washington Post are not part of the service, but The Wall Street Journal and Vox will participate.

Apple based the service on Texture, an app it acquired last year. Texture lets users subscribe to more than 200 magazines, and most of those will transfer to Apple’s new service. (Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Markets are currently part of Texture).

Goldman Partnership:

Apple and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are working on a joint credit card tied to the iPhone and Apple Pay app.

Goldman CEO David Solomon is planning to attend Monday’s event, suggesting the partnership will either be announced or a deal is near.

Apple’s iOS 12.2 update will include a new Wallet app that lays the groundwork for the Goldman credit card.

The card will support a new virtual rewards and tracking system to encourage timely payments.

The event, Apple's third to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino since the venue opened two years ago, is expected to begin at 10 am PT (1 pm ET). Interested parties can watch it live on the company's livestream here.