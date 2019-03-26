AAPL Angst & Housing Horrors Hamper Stocks As Yield Curve Hits New Lows

Bonds to Stocks...

China stocks had another ugly session overnight...

European markets managed gains on the day led by France & Germany...

Bund yields hover near 2016 lows...

US Futures started to ramp as Asia opened, and again as Europe opened then accelerated through the US open, hitting a wall around the EU close and zig-zagging lower from there...

On the cash side, Trannies and Small Caps outperformed with The Dow lagging...Ubiquitous closing panic-bid of course...

The opening spike was yet another big short-squeeze...

AAPL tumbled back below its 200DMA after the QCOM decision...

Credit markets ended the day wider in spread but rallied all day after the gap at the open...

Strong 2Y Auction provided additional support for the entire bond complex as yields barely budged despite equity gains...

30Y refused to budge...

And the yield curve continued to invert further...

The Dollar lifted back to yesterday's highs as US opened but stuck there...

Crypto limped lower on the day led by Ripple...

WTI Crude managed to extend gains but USD strength sent PMs lower...

WTI held above $60 ahead of tonight's inventory data..

Since Powell threw in the towel, Bonds (red) and Gold (orange) are notable outperformers with stocks (blue) the laggard and the dollar (green) marginally higher. Notice today's action saw The Dow lift to unchanged post-Powell before tumbling...