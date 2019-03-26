Southwest Air's Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing In Orlando

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday, after experiencing "engine-related" problems, according to a statement by The Federal Aviation Administration.
"The crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 8701, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, declared an emergency after the aircraft experienced a reported engine problem while departing Orlando International Airport in Floridat about 2:50pm today.
The aircraft returned and landed safely in Orlando.
No passengers were aboard the aircraft which was being ferried to Victorville, California for storage. The FAA is investigating"
Southwest says the issue was unrelated to the cause of the 737 MAX’s fleet grounding.
Boeing shares slipped after hours on the news...
Developing...