Southwest Air's Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing In Orlando

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday, after experiencing "engine-related" problems, according to a statement by The Federal Aviation Administration.

"The crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 8701, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, declared an emergency after the aircraft experienced a reported engine problem while departing Orlando International Airport in Floridat about 2:50pm today.

The aircraft returned and landed safely in Orlando.

No passengers were aboard the aircraft which was being ferried to Victorville, California for storage. The FAA is investigating"