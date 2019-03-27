Chicago PD Quickly Dump Smollett Hate-Hoax Docs Before Case Sealed By Judge

A last minute FOIA records request in the Jussie Smollett hate-hoax investigation was fulfilled by the Chicago Police Department on Wednesday - shortly before the case was sealed by a Cook County judge.

Livid Chicago law enforcement officials were beside themselves on Tuesday after all 16 felony charges were dismissed against Smollett for allegedly staging his own hate crime with two Nigerian-born brothers.

"The Chicago Police Department is not happy. Our Superintendent expressed his displeasure about the charges being dropped," one CPD officer told Fox News. "The Department exhausted manpower and numerous hours investigating this case to make sure it was handled properly."

"The police department worked super hard on this. They put a ton of manpower on it because they knew it sounded wrong from the beginning," another Chicago law enforcement source told Fox.

Keeps getting more bizarre: @AJGuglielmi says the gag order keeps secret an investigative file that’s about 8 inches thick and bars @Chicago_Police from discussing the investigation. https://t.co/yjSjZIMXEK — Josh Margolin (@JoshMargolin) March 27, 2019

"What’s interesting is that the former chief-of-staff of Michelle Obama called the state's attorney about the case, saying the (Smollett) family was concerned. Shortly after, the state's attorney recused herself and now the charges are dropped and the court has sealed the record."

Except - they didn't seal the record fast enough, as CPD responded to a Freedom of Information Act request by CWB Chicago and other outlets - delivering investigative files on Smollett.

While the details are compelling, perhaps the most damning statement is found at the beginning of the report, which states "Investigation revealed that a plan was formulated and put into play by SMOLLETT to conduct a staged incident where SMOLLETT was beaten by [redacted] and [redacted] posing as persons other than themselves.

The Redacted names are undoubtedly the Osundario brothers - who claim Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage the attack.

HUGE SCOOP:



Osundairo brother told @Chicago_Police that he put bleach into an El Yucateco hot sauce bottle and poured it on @JussieSmollett. NYPost reporter later found bottle at the scene.



SEE FULL CPD FILE: https://t.co/ZyvJwCqIKw — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) March 27, 2019

Ok best part of the Jussie report is that the Nigerian brothers got stuck in the parking lot after purchasing their hate crime starter kit and one had to get out to push. 🤣@CWBChicago thank you for this entertainment. — Rhonda (@Dizzle__D) March 27, 2019

READ: The Prosecution's Case Against Jussie Smollett



• Materials purchased morning of attack (Video Evidence)



• Check From Smollett deposited on the same day



• Coordination between Smollett and Osundairo brothers

(Phone call 1 hour before attack)https://t.co/7wTMXRzahX pic.twitter.com/x8zmRti36M — ALX 🇺🇸 ❌ (@alx) March 27, 2019

More highlights:

Highlight from @Chicago_Police investigative file on @JussieSmollett:



Osundairo brother told police he has taken $20 to $50 an hour for training services. He had 2 clients. One was Smollett.



Osundairo brother told police he has taken $20 to $50 an hour for training services. He had 2 clients. One was Smollett.

....Reporting officer says that Smollett was never handcuffed, placed in a cell, or "subjected to the media" while in the officer's presence.



....Reporting officer says that Smollett was never handcuffed, placed in a cell, or "subjected to the media" while in the officer's presence.

