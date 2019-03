For the second day in a row, overnight gains and an opening panic-bid in the US has rapidly evaporated into the red...

While Trannies remain green, all other majors are in the red...

The S&P is testing down its 2800 Maginot Line...

Treasury yields have been down all day, testing new lows...

And critically, while bonds (red), the dollar (green) and gold (orange) are up since Powell's big pivot, stocks are down and have twice tried and failed to ramp above pre-Powell levels...