Twitter Suspends Tesla Critic's Account After User Posts Spreadsheet Of Tesla-Related Deaths

The controversy over silencing short sellers and skeptics of Tesla has now spilled over to Twitter, as one of the company's most vocal critics, Twitter user @ElonBachman, has been suspended, possibly for sharing statistics on Autopilot and Tesla related deaths.

In response to a recent tweet by Elon Musk about Tesla's Autopilot feature, @ElonBachman replied with a link to a public Google spreadsheet that appears to have a running tally of deaths associated with Tesla vehicles.

A link to that spreadsheet is here and a copy of the table included within it looks like this:





Shortly thereafter, @ElonBachman's account was listed as suspended for violation of Twitter's rules.

The outrage among the user's followers, combined with the Tesla short selling/critic community, was immediate:

ATTENTION



TSLAQ hero @Elonbachman’s account is now suspended.



This is after @Elonbachman responded to Musk and posted his own research and devastating spreadsheet that tracks the tremendous number of Tesla-related deaths.https://t.co/VACYPviX9z — skabooshka (@elonbachman lives!) (@skabooshka) March 27, 2019

One of the smartest $TSLAQ'ers around. @ElonBachman has been suspended. Unreal. Twitter is a battleground, but that soldier will be back!!!!!!! https://t.co/6xX9BRGHAr — Suspected Saboteur (@ShortingIsFun) March 27, 2019

$TSLA $TSLAQ@ElonBachman suspended for tweeting out spreadsheet of Tesla deaths.



Here is the document. Tweet it out.



Tesla deaths.xlsx https://t.co/RTnDBVZR5X — Menelaus (@TheAdaptedMind) March 27, 2019

Everybody make sure to RT the document in @skabooshka's tweet detailing how deadly driving a $TSLA vehicle can be https://t.co/vzwYOkHX5i — tim nutt (@twnutt) March 27, 2019

Tonight’s BaggyBlitz™️ has been canceled. Don’t feel like generating ad revenue for @jack at the moment. https://t.co/2XDU9UUdGJ — Bag Holder (@BagholderQuotes) March 28, 2019

This seems like a good time to remind everyone (who hasn't already) to catch this Joe Rogan podcast with Jack and @Timcast about Twitter censorship. People speaking out against Tesla are being silenced with no reason given. This is not the first time.https://t.co/hq20g4rGVa — ben k (@Benshooter) March 28, 2019

When $TSLA goes BK and all of Elon's frauds are exposed, remember that @jack and 90% of the MSM were complicit. They willfully traded their integrity for a few clicks from know-nothing, hero-worshiping sheep. @elonbachman stands for truth and should be celebrated, not suspended. https://t.co/AOKqPhg2LZ — NetflixAndLamp (@NetflixAndLamp) March 28, 2019

Nice work @elonmusk. Are you some kind of vampire? Why does sunlight bother you so? That was the one thing that stood out when reading the Vance biography. The lengths you went to cover up all bad news. Try being honest about anything. Just once. You might like it. https://t.co/hYOVUBBLcZ — CrowPointPartners (@cppinvest) March 28, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is guilty of unethically using the #FirstAmendment as BOTH a sword and a shield.

Musk cowardly hides behind #1A in SEC contempt case & inconsistently $TSLAQ @ElonBachman's account is suspended for exposing $TSLA deaths. #FraudFormula $TWTR #WhiteKnighting pic.twitter.com/3yakwg6Tpf — KillingMyCareer (@MelaynaLokosky) March 28, 2019

This suspension comes about nine months after Tesla's attack on, and the doxxing of, one of the company's most well known short-sellers and skeptics, Montana Skeptic. The company's pushback on Montana Skeptic, inclusive of Elon Musk even going so far as to reportedly call his boss, instantly catapulted the Skeptic to legendary status among the Tesla short seller community.

Perhaps this Twitter suspension will also have the opposite of its desired effect and divert attention to the Tesla related deaths that were brought to light in the above linked spreadsheet.

Twitter, it's your move.