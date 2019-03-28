A Partial List Of Sinister Things "The Russians" Have Been Accused Of Doing

Max Blumenthal's indispensable investigative journalism site The Grayzone Project has issued a handy resource to the now deflated 'Russiagate' hysteria, and compiled what's described as "A Very Incomplete List of Sinister Things Vladimir Putin/Russia/'the Russians' Have Been Accused of Doing".

The Grayzone writes: According to the finest minds of Western media and political life, "The Russians" have been responsible for everything from sowing discord with sex toys to weaponizing everything from humor to sexual assault allegations to "black America's experiences."

Below is the Grayzone's lengthy, but merely partial list:

* * *

* * *

Is Putin using his influence to support/oppose [insert whatever you want here]? You’re probably right! For more information, please contact the appropriate Putin disinformation warriors: