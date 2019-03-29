Former WWE Executive Linda McMahon To Resign From Trump Cabinet

After a quarter that has been notably light on turnover following a rash of resignations late last year, another member of the Trump cabinet is reportedly preparing to leave her post.

Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration, is reportedly preparing to announce her resignation as soon as Friday, Politico reports. The former wrestling executive and wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon is reportedly leaving to "rejoin the private sector."

Her departure comes as a surprise, mostly because McMahon was widely seen as a contender to eventually replace Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

President Trump established a friendly relationship with the McMahons after his now-infamous "hostile takeover" of the WWE during Wrestlemania 23, when he body slammed and viciously beat the wrestling executive before strapping him to chair and shaving his head, in what was widely interpreted as a gesture of dominance.

News of Linda McMahon's departure from the administration comes a day after her husband cashed out $270 million of his shares in WWE to help fund his investment in the XFL, an alternative football league that is set to launch in February 2020. However, McMahon will remain in his role as chairman and CEO of the family-run business. So, perhaps McMahon - who mounted two unsuccessful senate bids before joining the administration - will be moving back to Connecticut to play a more active role in the league, per the New York Post.

Or maybe she just wants to spend more time on her yacht, "the Sexy Bitch."