Hong Kong Tourist Plunges 1,000 Feet To His Death At Grand Canyon

One of America's most iconic and popular tourist destinations has been the scene of two accidental deaths over the past week, Bloomberg reports. On Thursday, a Hong Kong man who was visiting the Grand Canyon's popular "Horseshoe Bend" attraction reportedly stumbled and fell over the edge, plunging more than 1,000 feet to his death.

The body of the man, who hasn't been identified, was airlifted out of the canyon shortly after. The incident occurred at Grand Canyon West, an area that's technically outside the bounds of the national park, and on the grounds of the Hualapai reservation, which includes a 100-mile stretch of the Canyon at its western edge.

The fall happened earlier Thursday when not many visitors are at Eagle Point, a remote site best known for the Skywalk, a horse-shoe shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge. The man in his 50s was taking photos when he stumbled and fell, Leibowitz said. Signs at Eagle Point warn tourists not to get too close to the edge. The area is closed for the day, Leibowitz said. He extended the tribe's prayers to the man's family.

Meanwhile, a second body had been found inside the national park, though the exact cause of death remained a mystery.

Meanwhile, authorities at Grand Canyon National Park - about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east - were working to identify a person believed to be a foreign national. A body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim, the park said. The person's relatives haven't been notified, and the cause of death is unclear, park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said. The National Park Service and the local medical examiner's office are investigating.

The Grand Canyon National Park in northwestern Arizona attracts some 6.4 million tourists every year, while the Grand Canyon West attracts another 1 million visitors to the Hualapai reservation.