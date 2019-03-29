'They've Got Big Problems': Trump Vows To Hold Officials Behind Collusion 'Hoax' Accountable

President Trump told a packed audience in Michigan on Thursday that he's been fully vindicated by special counsel Robert Mueller's report, and those who perpetrated the Russia 'hoax' will now be held to account, reports PJ Media.

Trump called the Russia probe a "sinister effort" to undermine his election victory, and now "The Russia hoax is finally dead," Trump told the crowd.

"We defeated a very corrupt establishment and we kept our promise to the American people and it is driving them crazy. Today, our movement and our country are thriving. Their fraud has been exposed and the credibility of those who pushed this hoax is forever broken. And they have now got big problems," said Trump.

"This group of major losers did not just ruthlessly attack me, my family, and everyone who questioned their lies. They tried to divide our country, to poison the national debate, and to tear up the fabric of our great democracy, the greatest anywhere in the world. They did it all because they refused to accept the results of one of the greatest presidential elections, probably number one, in our history."

The political left & their allies in the media spent 2 years attempting to tear down @realDonaldTrump's entire family, as well as his Admin, while needlessly dividing the country in the process, all because they couldn't get over Hillary Clinton losing.pic.twitter.com/SpNdHnoS58 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 29, 2019

Of note, a four-page summary of Mueller's report said that the special counsel investigation found no collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign, however it also says that the report "also does not exonerate him."

Pencil-neck Schiff

Trump took some time mock Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has the "smallest, thinnest neck I've ever seen."

President Trump mocks Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), refers to him as "pencil neck" pic.twitter.com/2GqsmCna1A — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 28, 2019

"Sick. Sick. These are sick people. And there has to be accountability because it is all lies. And they know it is lies. They know it. They know it is. Jerry Nadler, I have been fighting him for many years. He was the congressman from Manhattan. I built great things in Manhattan. I had to beat him many times and now I have to come here and I have to beat him again. Can you believe it? I want every record in the history of the Trump Organization," said Trump, mocking Nadler. . "We will find something somewhere along the lines. A mistake must have been made. These people are sick."

Ridiculous Bullshit

Trump said that Democrats will need to "decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullshit – partisan investigations, or whether they will apologize to the American people."