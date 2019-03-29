Trump Threatens To Close Southern Border Next Week 

In the past, when President Trump threatened to close the southern border over Mexico's unwillingness to crack down on illegal immigrants crossing through its territory, many took his words with a grain of salt. But after the president twice tried to dictate federal policy via tweet over the past week, there's cause to believe this might be more than just frustrated presidential bluster.

For the second time in as many days, President Trump has threatened to close the southern border if Mexico doesn't take action to "stop illegals from entering the US". The tweets follows reports that "the mother of all caravans" has been forming in Honduras, with as many as 20,000 people hoping to eventually cross into US territory.

Meanwhile, another caravan of 2,500 Central Americans and Cubans has been slowly making its way through Mexico, though they have encountered a cooler response from locals and authorities than what greeted previous caravans.

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019