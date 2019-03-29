"What In The Actual F*ck?": Biden 2020 Odds Drop After Accusation Of Creepy Hair Smelling And "Big Slow Kiss"

Update: Biden's odds of winning the Democratic presidential nomination according to PredictIt have dropped considerably since Flores' article came out, putting him behind Bernie Sanders.
***
Former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor Lucy Flores has accused former Vice-President Joe Biden of smelling her hair before planting a "big slow kiss" on her head in what has become somewhat of a predatory trademark maneuver.
Describing the 2014 incident, the then-35-years-old Flores says she raced to a November 1 campaign rally with unwashed hair - spraying some "dry shampoo" in, only to have Biden creep up from behind and 'do his thing.'
As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?”
I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience. -The Cut
Flores notes in her article how after some time had passed, "pictures started to surface of Vice-President Biden getting uncomfortably close with women and young girls."
Biden nuzzling the neck of the Defense secretary’s wife; Biden kissing a senator’s wife on the lips; Biden whispering in women’s ears; Biden snuggling female constituents. I saw obvious discomfort in the women’s faces, and Biden, I’m sure, never thought twice about how it made them feel. I knew I couldn’t say anything publicly about what those pictures surfaced for me; my anger and my resentment grew. -The Cut
This was an incredibly difficult thing to do, but something that felt necessary. It took awhile before I found the words and the support that made me feel like this was finally a story I could tell. https://t.co/Sr5Go3xuTe— Lucy Flores (@LucyFlores) March 29, 2019
If you're not yet up to speed on "creepy" Joe Biden's exploits, commentator Paul Joseph Watson lays it out: