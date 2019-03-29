"What In The Actual F*ck?": Biden 2020 Odds Drop After Accusation Of Creepy Hair Smelling And "Big Slow Kiss"

Update: Biden's odds of winning the Democratic presidential nomination according to PredictIt have dropped considerably since Flores' article came out, putting him behind Bernie Sanders.

Former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor Lucy Flores has accused former Vice-President Joe Biden of smelling her hair before planting a "big slow kiss" on her head in what has become somewhat of a predatory trademark maneuver.

The day of the 2014 rally, speakers gathered and took photos before going on stage. Flores (right) is pictured with Longoria and Biden before the uncomfortable encounter.

Describing the 2014 incident, the then-35-years-old Flores says she raced to a November 1 campaign rally with unwashed hair - spraying some "dry shampoo" in, only to have Biden creep up from behind and 'do his thing.'

As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience. -The Cut

Flores notes in her article how after some time had passed, "pictures started to surface of Vice-President Biden getting uncomfortably close with women and young girls."

Biden nuzzling the neck of the Defense secretary’s wife; Biden kissing a senator’s wife on the lips; Biden whispering in women’s ears; Biden snuggling female constituents. I saw obvious discomfort in the women’s faces, and Biden, I’m sure, never thought twice about how it made them feel. I knew I couldn’t say anything publicly about what those pictures surfaced for me; my anger and my resentment grew. -The Cut

This was an incredibly difficult thing to do, but something that felt necessary. It took awhile before I found the words and the support that made me feel like this was finally a story I could tell. https://t.co/Sr5Go3xuTe — Lucy Flores (@LucyFlores) March 29, 2019

If you're not yet up to speed on "creepy" Joe Biden's exploits, commentator Paul Joseph Watson lays it out: