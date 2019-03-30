More SPLC Employees Step Forward, Claim "Systemic Culture Of Racism And Sexism" 

One week after the head of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the organization's legal director resigned, more employees are coming forward to tell CNN that the nonprofit group suffers from a "systemic culture of sexism within its workplace."

SPLC Co-founder Morris Dees, former president Richard Cohen, former legal director Rhonda Brownstein

This comes after two dozen employees signed a letter of concern over "allegations of mistreatment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and racism following the ouster of co-founder Morris Dees over sexual misconduct claims.

CNN spoke with three current employees of the organization who talked on condition of anonymity because of fears over possible retribution. It was one of those employees who cited the systemic problems with racism and sexism, and a second employee agreed with that assessment. ... But one of the employees who spoke to CNN alleged the organization suffers from a "pervasive racist culture" and an environment in which a woman is not seen or heard. She also said qualified African-American employees were regularly passed over for promotions -- including one African-American colleague she describes as brilliant. She added, "My boss only hires white people." -CNN

Sounds like conservative pundit Gavin McInnes was right when he said the SPLC is "frothing with bigots." McInnes is suing the nonprofit for labeling his fraternal organization, the Proud Boys, a hate group.

Earlier this month, the SPLC board of directors appointed Michelle Obama's former chief of staff, Tina Tchen to head up the inquiry into the sexual misconduct claims. In an unrelated matter, Tchen was apparently was able to pull strings and have the Jussie Smollett case dropped.

***

Inside the SPLC "Scam"

As the Washington Examiner's Beckett Adams wrote last week, the Southern Poverty Law Center is a "scam," which has taken "no care whatsoever for the reputational and personal harm it causes by lumping Christians and anti-extremist activists with actual neo-Nazis."

As it turns out, the SPLC is a cynical money-making scheme, according to a former staffer’s blistering tell-all, published this week in the New Yorker. The center’s chief goal is to bilk naive and wealthy donors who believe it's an earnest effort to combat bigotry. The only thing worse than a snarling partisan activist is a slimy conman who merely pretends to be one. -Washington Examiner

"“Outside of work," recalls Bob Moser of his days working for the organization, "we spent a lot of time drinking and dishing in Montgomery bars and restaurants about … the hyperbolic fund-raising appeals, and the fact that, though the center claimed to be effective in fighting extremism, ‘hate’ always continued to be on the rise, more dangerous than ever, with each year’s report on hate groups. ‘The S.P.L.C.—making hate pay,’ we’d say."