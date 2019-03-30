Porn-Hungry Brits Growing Frustrated Over Cocked-Up Rollout Of Anti-Fapping Filters

Frustrated Brits are getting jerked around by the ham-handed rollout of the UK's new porn blocks, which would ban anyone from watching porn until they verify that they're an adult, according to the Independent.

The new ban has been in the works for over a year, however internal confusion over how it should be implemented has resulted in confusion and delay.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport dismissed earlier reports the measures would come into force from April 1, saying a commencement date will be announced "shortly". Rumours had swirled in recent weeks that the blocks could be imminent, after a series of newspapers suggested that the ban would be introduced on 1 April. But that date had never been confirmed, and appears to have emerged amid complete confusion about when they would actually be introduced. -Independent

The new rules mandate that adults prove their age via an over-the-counter card they can purchase from a shop, or uploading their ID online.

Digital Minister Margot James said last year that the age verification rules would be in force by Easter of this year.

"Age verification measures, urgently needed to help prevent children being exposed to harmful and inappropriate content, need to be brought in as soon as possible," said Javed Kahn - CEO of Barnardo's children's charity.

"Accessing the internet in an age-appropriate way is important for children and young people, and can be a positive opportunity to learn, keep in touch with friends and have fun. But the risks of being exposed to age-sensitive and harmful content such as pornography needs to be acknowledged and addressed."

A representative for the UK's Safer Internet Centre explained that the complexity of the rollout is unsurprising.

"What they are actually proposing to do is quite a bit more difficult and a lot less simple than it has been reported as," said the organization's helpline manager, Carmel Glassbrook, who added "Nobody at the Safer Internet Centre is expecting it be a smooth and fast process at all."

Privacy rights advocates are livid

"They've had over a year to get this right," said Myles Jackman, a UK lawyer who specialises in obscenity law and sexual freedoms. "It was supposed to come into effect in April 2018 and we have consistently flagged privacy and data security issues along with free speech concerns."