Watch: American Students Support Socialism... But Not When It Comes To Their GPAs

Authored by Cabot Phillips via Campus Reform,

With far left candidates and policies on the rise in America, it’s no surprise that for the first time ever, more young people say they’d prefer to live in a socialist country over a capitalist one.

Whether it’s free healthcare, free college tuition, or universal basic income, students around America increasingly support higher taxes on the wealthy in order to pay for these progressive policies. But would they support similar policies if they had skin in the game?

To find out, Campus Reform's Cabot Phillips went to Florida International University in Miami to test the waters on a “Socialist GPA” policy in which students with higher GPAs would be forced to “spread the wealth” and give some of their GPA points to students with lower GPAs.

Despite the overwhelming number of students who initially said they’d support socialist policies, few agreed to go along with such a plan.

“I’m all for helping, but I wouldn’t give some of my points… I’ve lost a lot of sleep so I don’t know if that would be fair,” one student said... ...while another answered no because “I like, study all day for my grades.” Yet another student, after expressing her support for socialism in America conceded, “I guess it would be kind of hypocritical for me to say no.”

Another student, trying to justify his refusal to abide by such a policy, said, “you study for your grades, and they reflect how much time you’re studying.”

What did the rest of the students have to say when asked why it was any different when it came to spreading the financial wealth?

WATCH: